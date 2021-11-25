Will Smith Reveals Mortifying Sex Scene Prank His Wife Jada Still Hasn't Seen The Funny Side Of

Will Smith at the premiere of his new film King Richard Hannah Mckay via Reuters

Will Smith has revealed his wife Jada Pinkett Smith is yet to see the funny side of a prank he played on her in the early years of their romance.

The King Richard actor – who has been married for the last 24 years – admitted during an upcoming appearance on Graham Norton’s talk show that he had some fun at Jada’s expense when she met his family for the first time.

“I was raised in a very religious household,” Will explained. “And my grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus. Because she didn’t know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene.

“When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie’.”

He then revealed that Jada “took him aside later that night” and asked what he’d been thinking.

“I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy’,” Will added. “We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn’t chuckled once!”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pictured together earlier this month Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

In the past few weeks, the former Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star has made a string of candid admissions, both in his upcoming memoir and promotional interviews in the lead-up to the book’s release.

Earlier this week, he recalled that he developed a “psychosomatic reaction” to having an orgasm, after a difficult break-up in his younger years led him to “the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse”.