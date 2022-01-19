Will Smith And His 85-Year-Old Mum Dancing To Whitney Is Just The Pick-Me-Up You Need

If you’re in need of a mid-week pick-me-up then look no further than this video of Will Smith and his mum.

The Hollywood star has shared an adorable clip of himself and his mum Caroline dancing together in honour of her 85th birthday.

In the video, Will and Caroline can be seen showing off their best moves hand-in-hand as they sing along to the Whitney Houston classic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Sharing it on Instagram with his 57 million followers, Will wrote: “85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100.”

Caroline was met with lots of birthday well wishes in the comments, including messages from Jamie Foxx and DJ Jazzy Jeff, with whom Will appeared in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.

The classic 90s sitcom has recently been rebooted with Jabari Banks taking on the role originated by Will.

