Will Young Hits Out At X Factor's Treatment Of Contestants: 'I’m Surprised It Hasn't Had Its Comeuppance'

Will Young has hit out at X Factor’s treatment of its contestants, saying he is surprised the show has not had its “comeuppance”. The singer, who rose to fame on Pop Idol 20 years ago, said the way the TV talent show format evolved since then made him “really sad and actually quite angry”. Will triumphed over rival Gareth Gates on the first series of Pop Idol in 2002, which is widely credited with reinventing the format that has dominated TV schedules since. His comments come after ITV announced in July that it was resting The X Factor for at least five years following falling ratings.

Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Will Young

The Leave Right Now singer told the PA news agency: “It just makes me really sad and actually quite angry. “I feel a bit unsure as to why a show like X Factor hasn’t had its comeuppance in terms of how it has treated people. And I am surprised. “There is obviously stuff going on in the background, but hopefully one day it will come out. I wish it was my story to tell but it’s not, unfortunately. “We were very lucky [on Pop Idol] and I think one of the best things is it was so pure. It was a singing competition and the public were never duped. They paid money by phoning in. They were the record company and they voted for me to have a record contract. “They took the power away from the fat cats at the record companies and I will never forget that. They were the ones that gave me a record deal.”

Tony KyriacouTony Kyriacou/Shutterstock Will Young and Gareth Gates