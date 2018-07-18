The grave of a former Manchester boxer with links to the criminal underworld has been dug up by suspected robbers twice in one week.

William “Billy” Isaac’s remains have now been exhumed by authorities and the burial plot secured.

Police said the motive behind the two incidents is unclear, but think the perpetrators my have thought he was buried with numerous valuable items.

Isaac was 45 when he died in 2013 and had a reputation as an underworld hardman.

The Sun reports Isaac organised security at the East End funeral of Ronnie Kray and had convictions for serious assaults and possession of live ammunition.

He was acquitted of the murder of a woman in Reddish, Stockport, in 1995.

Isaac was buried at Blackley Cemetery in north Manchester after a fatal fall from a ground floor window at his mansion in the Irish Republic. His death was treated as not suspicious.