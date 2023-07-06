Everything We Know About The Wimbledon School Car Crash

The grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon, south west London Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

An eight-year-old girl was killed after a car crashed into a private primary school on a narrow road in Wimbledon, south west London, on Thursday, police said. Some 16 people were injured.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

What happened?

Police were called to The Study Preparatory School, a private all-girls school, at just before 10am, along with paramedics on the ground and air ambulances.

London Ambulance Service said that 16 people were treated at the scene, 10 of those were hospitalised. The girl died at the scene.

The section of the school where the crash took place caters to younger children from the ages of four to eight.

The crash wasn’t believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.

The SUV involved appeared to be a Land Rover, and pictures from overhead showed the vehicle up against the wall of the building.

Reports have suggested the school was holding an end-of-term tea party when the car collided into the building.

People gather outside a cordon at the scene of the car crash. Julian Finney via Getty Images

What have the authorities said?

Metropolitan Police detective chief superintendent Clair Kelland was clearly shaken as she gave a briefing near the site.

She said: “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time.

“The driver of a car, a woman in her 40s, stopped at the scene and has since been arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.”

After being questioned by journalists about how a tragedy like this could happen on a narrow series of roads, she urged people not to speculate.

Emergency services held a news conference after the fatal crash in Wimbledon.



Local policing commander Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland confirmed an eight-year-old girl was killed in the incident.https://t.co/TMvVQ4ZRrK pic.twitter.com/RGRC37WQO5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 6, 2023

London Ambulance Service chief paramedic Dr John Martin said: “We dispatched multiple resources including specialist critical care paramedics, London’s air ambulance and 15 ambulances.

“We declared a major incident. We treated 16 patients on scene. Sadly, as we’ve heard, one eight-year-old girl died.”

Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson thanked the emergency services for their swift response and said his “deepest condolences” are with the girl’s family.

“His thoughts are with all those injured and involved in the horrific collision in Wimbledon this morning,” the spokesperson said. “This will have been a terrifying experience for all of the children, staff and parents.”

What are people saying locally?

The school, which costs £5,565 per term, is about a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which is hosting the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament.

It’s located in a fairly remote area surrounded by local parks, horse trails and golf courses. Police have extended a large cordon around the school.

Overhead view of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon. Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London. via Associated Press

A Land Rover Defender is seen inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon. Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Dog walkers and passersby were moved away from the scene as an air ambulance remained on the edge of Wimbledon Common, a large open space, while a number of ambulances were parked nearby.

“Wimbledon is like a little village,” resident Julie Atwood said. “For this to happen in Wimbledon is unheard of. It’s terrible.”

What has the school said?

In a statement published on its website, The Study Preparatory School, said: “We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils, as well as injuring several others.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

“It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

“Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.