An eight-year-old girl who was killed after a Land Rover crashed into a primary school in south west London has been named as Selena Lau.

Reports have suggested The Study Preparatory School, a private all-girls school in Wimbledon, was holding an end-of-term tea party when the car collided into the building on Thursday morning.

Police have said a second eight-year-old girl was in a life-threatening condition and a woman in her 40s was in a critical condition in hospital.

A family statement released by the Metropolitan Police said: “Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman who had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed until late July.

The section of the school where the crash took place caters to younger children from the ages of four to eight.

A seven-month-old girl was also taken to the hospital but is not in critical condition.

The crash wasn’t believed to be terrorism. Police have not explained how the car careened off the narrow road so badly.