The Home Office failed to act on repeated warning signs of Windrush failings and is yet to establish the full scale of the scandal, a major new report has found.

According to the National Audit Office (NAO), the department was aware of “credible information” about possible issues as long as four years ago.

In a report published today, Whitehall’s spending watchdog also claims official impact assessments about “hostile environment” measures did not give sufficient consideration to the risk of unfair consequences.

It concludes some Home Office processes contributed to the risk of wrongful detentions and removals.

Head of the NAO, Sir Amyas Morse, said: “The treatment of people who had a legitimate right to remain in the UK raises grave questions about how the Home Office discharged its duty of care towards people who were made vulnerable because of lack of documentation.

“It failed to protect their rights to live, work and access services in the UK, and many have suffered distress and material loss as a result. This was both predictable and forewarned.”

In its evaluation of how the Home Office has responded to the Windrush scandal, the report points out that it has “decided to narrowly focus its historical reviews on individuals from the Caribbean”.

Addressing this, Morse says the department is “taking steps to put things right for the Caribbean community but has shown a surprising lack of urgency to identify other groups that may have been affected”.

Ministers faced a furious backlash over the treatment of the Windrush generation, named after a ship that brought migrants to Britain from the Caribbean in 1948.

Commonwealth citizens who arrived before 1973 were automatically granted indefinite leave to remain but many were not issued with any documents confirming their status.

A public outcry erupted earlier this year after it emerged long-term UK residents were denied access to services, held in detention or removed despite living legally in the country for decades.

The NAO has now said the Home Office “did not act on credible information about issues that may have contributed to the Windrush situation”.