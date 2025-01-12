This Common Windscreen Demisting Mistake Could Make Driving More Dangerous

Hossein Fatemi via Umsplash

You might already know that pouring hot, or even warm, water over your windshield is likely to damage icy glass and even wreak havoc with your wipers.

During the UK’s current cold spell, drivers have to look out for black ice, snow, and traffic disruptions ― so taking the right steps to get rid of anything that could disrupt your visibility is vital.

In fact the Highway Code says it’s illegal to drive without a clear view of the roads.

With that in mind, I was pretty surprised to learn that a de-misting method I’d grown up using is far from ideal.

Wiping the inside of your windscreen with a cloth is a no-no

The Royal Automobile Club’s (RAC)site warns, “Don’t be tempted to wipe the inside of the screen with a cloth.”

Though it might offer “short-term relief,” the RAC adds, “it will leave marks on your windscreen, which could make it harder to see out of in the long run.”

Instead, they say, you should consider turning your heating on; run it cold at first, then gradually turn the temperature up, as blasting very warm air might actually make condensation worse.

You can also get rid of the mist by leaving your windows down, because it helps to reduce the amount of water vapour in your car.

Clean windshields fog less, too, so your car’s glass could benefit from a wipe-down on both sides ― just not when you’re trying to banish its fog.

The RAC recommends cleaning it with shaving foam, which acts as a demister.

What are some other ways to de-mist my windscreen?

Misty windows are down to water vapour in the air, which partly comes from your body. As you breathe, your warm air hits the glass ― and if that’s cold, the water will cool and condense, forming a “fog.”

That’s why Auto Express advise turning recirculation off, as this will “prolong the amount of time moist air is inside the cabin.”

Some modern cars have a special “demist” button and/or windscreen heater; use that if you have it.