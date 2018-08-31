Labour Council Leader Demands Bullying Investigation In Wake Of Frank Field Resignation

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Labour MP Frank Field, who has just resigned his party whip, is seen on his way to Westminster

Pressure is mounting on Jeremy Corbyn to tackle bullying in the Labour Party after Wirral’s council leader backed Frank Field over “hard-line extremists” and demanded an investigation.

Phil Davies has written to general secretary Jennie Formby saying bullying and intimidation has “gone on far too long” and had repeatedly reduced councillors to tears.

Davies said many activists feel “empathy and sympathy” with Birkenhead MP Field, who resigned the Labour whip on Thursday over anti-Semitism,“nastiness, intimidation and bullying” in the party.

The councillor then compared the party in Merseyside to that of the 1980s, when the Trotskyist group Militant wing of party was dominant.

“We find ourselves back in a place where we never thought we would return – a Labour Party once more at war with itself because of the concerted efforts of a small group of hard-line extremists who want to undermine the democratic mandate of Labour councillors in pursuit of a narrow ideological agenda,” he sai

“Over the last couple of years Wirral has become embroiled in disputes and disagreements which have gone from simmering tension to boiling over into the ‘nastiness, intimidation and bullying’ Frank Field referred to in his resignation letter.

“As Leader of the Labour Group, I have a duty of care to stand up for our members and protect their mental health and wellbeing in the face of these attacks.

“This has gone on for too long.”