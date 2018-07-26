The parents of a 14-year-old girl who died in a suspected drugs-related death have said they are “heartbroken” after losing their “princess”.

Bethany Devlin-McCrone died in Greasby, Wirral, on Wednesday.

In a statement her parents Sean, 35 and Angela, 32, said: “We are heartbroken to have lost our princess Bethany at such a young age, under such tragic circumstances. Her death will leave a gaping hole in everyone’s lives.

“Bethany loved life and when she entered a room, you knew about it. She was so bubbly and cheeky, but extremely loving and caring too, and had a heart of gold. Her brothers adore her.

“Last year, as other people walked by, she saw an elderly woman fall over in Hoylake and kept her warm by taking off her own coat and wrapping her up in it, then waiting with her until the ambulance arrived. That was Bethany to a tee. She would give you her last Rolo.

“She had many interests and threw herself into everything 110%, whether it was Guides, dance lessons or drama. She was even due to start boxing lessons in September.

“Bethany had just finished year 9 at Hilbre High School where she was very popular, and she was very clever.”