Stolen ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Found By The FBI After 13 Years

The FBI has recovered a pair of ruby slippers used in ‘The Wizard Of Oz’, 13 years after they were stolen from a Minnesota museum.

The iconic shoes worn by Judy Garland were recovered as part of sting operation, after a man approached the shoes’ insurers and said he could help get them back. The slippers had been insured for $1m (£780,000) and the operation to recover them took a year.

The FBI announced the discovery at a special press conference, where the slippers were unveiled.