Woman, 53, Stuck In Her Billionaire Employer's Private Lift For Three Days

A woman was rescued after being stuck for three days in the private elevator of a New York townhouse owned by her billionaire employer, US police said.

A police spokesman said 53-year-old Marites Fortaliza was in stable condition at a hospital.

The luxury townhouse is owned by Warren Stephens and his wife, Harriet.

The Stephens’ family issued a statement, calling Fortaliza “a valued member of the Stephens extended family for 18 years.”

They said they were “relieved and thankful that [she] was doing well” at a New York hospital, where she arrived suffering from dehydration.

Stephens is the chairman, president and CEO of Stephens Inc., an investment bank based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at about 10 a.m. from the home on East 65th Street, near Central Park.

Firefighters freed the woman after forcing entry into the elevator.

The cause of the elevator mishap is under investigation.