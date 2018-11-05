Woman Didn't Have Her Nails Done When Her Boyfriend Proposed, So Her Cousin Stepped In

There are two types of people in this world: those who somehow maintain perfectly manicured nails 365 days a year, and the rest of us.
As a busy nurse, Diana, from Australia, very much falls into the latter camp, which is usually no big deal. But when her boyfriend José proposed this weekend, she was stumped for how to get the perfect engagement photo.
Enter her perfectly manicured cousin, Jenna.
Like a true hero, Jenna stepped in to model the ring for photo-taking purposes. She later posted the staged photo alongside the hilarious “behind the scenes” image, which has since gone viral.
In a later tweet, Jenna revealed José had convinced Diana the celebration was for his parent’s wedding anniversary, before getting down on one knee and revealing it was all really for her.
“My girl organised her own proposal party 😩🤣,” Jenna joked. “Anyway there were photographers and that’s how this shot was captured.”