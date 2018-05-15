Weeing Boy Completely Upstaged His Mum's Proposal

A little boy completely stole the show during his mum’s proposal when he decided to wee while her boyfriend popped the question.

The groom-to-be Kevin Przytula, from Michigan, US, had wanted to make sure his girlfriend’s son Owen was there when he asked for her hand in marriage, so he got down on one knee when they were stood by a water fountain in Bay City.

However as Przytula made his romantic gesture, Owen jumped off the ledge he was standing on, dropped his pants and answered a call of nature.

Przytula and Allyssa Anter were completely unaware what was happening as she said yes and they enjoyed their moment. But the woman filming couldn’t contain her laughter.

Przytula shared the comical video on YouTube on 13 May writing: “Son decides it’s time to go during proposal” and it has already had more than 370,000 views.

Now that’s a moment they definitely won’t forget.