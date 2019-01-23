Woman Killed After Speeding Driver Crashed Into Her Car In Police Chase

A 28-year-old woman has died after a speeding driver suspected to be on drugs crashed into her car as he was being chased by police.

Officers pursued a grey Renault Scenic in the Gravelly Hill area of Erdington, Birmingham at 11.30pm on Tuesday, which failed to stop despite traffic spikes being deployed 15 minutes into the chase.

The driver continued at speed and collided with the victim’s car at the junction with Hagley Road, leaving her with “serious injuries”, West Midlands Police said.

She died at the scene despite efforts of emergency services.

Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 42-year-old man is being held after he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as a matter of routine, the force said in a statement.