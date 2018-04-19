All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    19/04/2018 12:01 BST | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Elderly Woman Killed After Van Drives Into Her House In Clevedon, Somerset

    Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

    An elderly woman has been killed after a van crashed into her house in Clevedon, Somerset.

    The woman was inside the property on Yeolands Drive when the Ford Transit collided with it, causing “substantial damage”, shortly before 8.30pm.

    The woman killed, believed to have been in her 90s, has yet to be identified.

    SWNS
    The scene of the incident.

    Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody.

    Neighbours were initially evacuated from their homes over fears a gas main had been ruptured, but have since been allowed to return.

    One resident told BBC Radio Bristol that the victim was a “lovely lady”, adding:  “It’s just so sad. She always asked how you were, it’s what neighbours are for really.

    “It’s just a shock to the community round here.”

    Google Maps
    A Google Street View of the street where the incident happened. 

    Inspector Frazer Davey, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “While we’re in the early stages of our investigation we know the van involved, registration WR65 LNC, left the Crab Apple pub moments before colliding with the house.”

    He appealed for a person shown in CCTV footage talking to the occupants of the van outside the pub at 8.25pm to contact police, as well as anyone who saw the van before the collision.

    “The van is quite distinctive as it is white with a black bonnet and two white stripes. It also has ladders on the roof,” he said.

    MORE:Society and CultureCrime and JusticeAvon and Somerset ConstabularyDeath and FuneralsomersetCausing death by dangerous drivingClevedon

    Conversations