An elderly woman has been killed after a van crashed into her house in Clevedon, Somerset.
The woman was inside the property on Yeolands Drive when the Ford Transit collided with it, causing “substantial damage”, shortly before 8.30pm.
The woman killed, believed to have been in her 90s, has yet to be identified.
Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody.
Neighbours were initially evacuated from their homes over fears a gas main had been ruptured, but have since been allowed to return.
One resident told BBC Radio Bristol that the victim was a “lovely lady”, adding: “It’s just so sad. She always asked how you were, it’s what neighbours are for really.
“It’s just a shock to the community round here.”
Inspector Frazer Davey, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “While we’re in the early stages of our investigation we know the van involved, registration WR65 LNC, left the Crab Apple pub moments before colliding with the house.”
He appealed for a person shown in CCTV footage talking to the occupants of the van outside the pub at 8.25pm to contact police, as well as anyone who saw the van before the collision.
“The van is quite distinctive as it is white with a black bonnet and two white stripes. It also has ladders on the roof,” he said.