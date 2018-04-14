A woman was “pulled around by her hair” by two other women on the Tube and suffered injuries to her scalp and face after being told she should be talking “English when in England”.

British Transport Police (BTP) on Saturday appealed for information about the “vicious and racially-motivated assault” on the Central Line that occurred around 3.45am on April 7.

BTP said the 24-year-old victim was talking to friends in Spanish when two nearby women overheard and began abusing her, “saying she should be talking English when in England”.