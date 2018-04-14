A woman was “pulled around by her hair” by two other women on the Tube and suffered injuries to her scalp and face after being told she should be talking “English when in England”.
British Transport Police (BTP) on Saturday appealed for information about the “vicious and racially-motivated assault” on the Central Line that occurred around 3.45am on April 7.
BTP said the 24-year-old victim was talking to friends in Spanish when two nearby women overheard and began abusing her, “saying she should be talking English when in England”.
The women, who were both described as being black with braided hair, then attacked the victim who suffered injuries to her scalp and cuts to her face.
The train was travelling from Liverpool Street to Stratford, BTP said.
The attackers are believed to be in their late twenties. One was wearing a brown jacket, while the other was wearing a black jacket.
BTP are looking at CCTV from the stations and are urging anyone who witnessed the attack to contact them on 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 91 of 7 April.