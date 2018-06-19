A new mum was so determined not to miss her sister’s wedding that she walked down the aisle just five hours after giving birth.

While most women want to spend the day after their bay is born recovering, Emily Chell, from Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, delivered son Brody at 7am in the morning and managed to make it to the afternoon ceremony.

The 27-year-old, who went into labour three weeks before her due date, said: “I don’t know if it was the excitement of the wedding but we joked that Brody didn’t want to miss out.”