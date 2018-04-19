Beth Redmond, 25, from Merseyside, was in her first year of university when she became pregnant and decided to have an abortion. Miles from home, with no close friends and family nearby, she was forced to pay someone from her course, whom she barely knew, £20 to drive her the 45-minute journey to the abortion clinic, because her doctor had advised her against taking public transport. As soon as Beth left the clinic her miscarriage symptoms began, she experienced pain and heavy bleeding. “It was like period pain but 10 times worse, and with the added anxiety of being in a near stranger’s car, for 45 minutes,” she tells HuffPost UK. “I crawled from the car to my room and stayed there for a couple of days.” There’s growing pressure from campaigners for women to have the right to have an abortion at home. A medical abortion requires a pregnant woman to take one pill, mifepristone, at a hospital or abortion clinic following a consultation, then a second pill, misoprostol, 24 to 48 hours later. In October 2017, Scotland became the first country in the UK to allow women to take their second abortion pill at home, meaning women won’t risk miscarrying in public. On Tuesday, Welsh ministers announced plans to follow suit, but elsewhere in the UK, women are still facing this ordeal. In England, women like Beth must take both abortion pills under medical supervision in a hospital or clinic, while Northern Ireland’s restrictive laws continue to make abortion only accessible in exceptional circumstances.

Clare Murphy, director of external affairs at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), tells HuffPost UK symptoms of miscarriage - which can include cramping, bleeding and nausea - usually start about two hours after taking the second medication, but “can and sometimes do start earlier”. “The vast majority of women won’t have this experience, but the possibility of it causes a huge amount of anxiety on an already difficult day,” she says. Beth would like to see at the at-home rule implemented in Scotland rolled out across the UK. “Being able to take the pills at home would offer an element of independence to what is already a stigmatised procedure - less awkward conversations and having to ask people for help,” she says. Like Beth, Claudia Craig, 23, from Edinburgh, had “no idea how quickly” the abortion pill she took would take effect. During her 15-minute taxi drive home from the clinic, she “turned pale green and could feel the process starting”. “I collapsed almost as soon as I got inside and started vomiting and miscarrying on the bathroom floor,” she wrote in an open letter to health ministers. “I can’t imagine what it would have been like if we had been stuck in traffic for just two minutes longer. Or if, like many women, I couldn’t afford to take a taxi.”

