'This Is A Thin Woman Who Was A Victim To 2001' – People Are Sharing The Women People Fat-Shamed In The '00s

If you were old enough to read a magazine cover in the ’00s, chances are that you remember a few “of their time” phenomena.
The little lipgloss phone charms that I think should make an expeditious comeback. The automatic braiding machines that I have some questions about as an adult. And yes, the endless fat-shaming.
The ’00s idea of a ‘plus-size’ model was... different to ours at best. Renée Zellweger, playing a 125-pound Bridget Jones, was scrutinised for her 15kg weight gain to play the role. And Britney Spears’ 2007 VMA performance... let’s not even go there.
Of course, fatphobia is far from dead now. But there was a particular vitriol to the ’00s fatphobia that one Twitter user, Caroline Moss, recently posted about.
Here’s the tweet:
We thought we’d round up the responses of millennial women who remember the unreasonable body-shaming of the ’00s.
Here are just some of the outrageous cases people pointed out.
Honestly, we’re just glad to see the back of the early naughties...
