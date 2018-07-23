PA Wire/PA Images The Home Bargains store on the Shrub Hill Retail Park in Tallow Hill, Worcester where a three year boy was seriously injured in a suspected acid attack.

Three men have been arrested after a three-year-old boy was seriously injured in a suspected acid attack.

Aged 22, 25 and 26, the three men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following the incident in Worcester on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.

The toddler was in a pushchair with his family in the Home Bargains store on Shrub Hill Retail Park, Tallow Hill, when a corrosive substance was “thrown or sprayed” over him at about 2.15pm.

He was treated in hospital for burns to his face and one arm before being released on Sunday afternoon. The long-term implications of his injuries are not yet known.

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

Worcester City Council leader Marc Bayliss described the attack as “absolutely pure evil”.

Worcester MP Robin Walker said the attack was “horrific”, and that the “shock will be universal”.

Detective Inspector Tony Garner said: “We’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal over the weekend and contacted us with information; all of this is helping us to build up a better picture of this incident.

“We’re continuing to urge anyone else with information to contact us.”