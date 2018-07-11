England’s journey in this World Cup tournament has come to an end after the team lost 2-1 in their semi-final match to Croatia on Wednesday.

It followed an extra-time semi-final defeat, with the teams level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

England took the lead in third minute with a stunning Kieran Trippier free-kick before Croatia levelled in the 67th minute with an Ivan Perisic volley, and Mario Mandzukic scored in the second half of extra-time.

The nation’s hopes of football “coming home” were dashed this evening as Croatia progresses to the final where they will meet France on Sunday.