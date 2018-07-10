England manager Gareth Southgate has suggested that the football team’s World Cup success can help heal the country after Brexit divisions.

Speaking in Moscow on the eve of the crunch semi-final against Croatia, Southgate said that the reaction to his players’ progress in the tournament had proved the country could unite.

“Our country’s been through some difficult moments recently in terms of its unity,” he said.

His remarks that were interpreted as a clear reference to the 2016 referendum that split the nation down the middle, with 52% voting to Leave and 48% voting to Remain in the EU.

Southgate, who has won widespread plaudits for the measured way he’s conducted himself during the tournament, has been recommended for a knighthood by many fans and commentators.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed the UK was in “turmoil” following the resignation of Boris Johnson and David Davis this week.