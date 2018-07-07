PA Fans of the Three Lions are set to stew in both nerves and 33C heat

England fans on tenterhooks about Saturday’s World Cup match will have to battle heat as well as their nerves, with the mercury set to hit 33C in the afternoon.

As millions assemble to cheer on the Three Lions as they take on Sweden, temperatures could be the hottest of the year so far.

Porthmadog in Wales is the current record holder, reaching 33C exactly on June 28, but this weekend the thermometer could edge just above it.

Meanwhile, the continuing heatwave is causing problems for water companies, which are urging customers to curb their use to prevent potential hosepipe bans.

United Utilities – which serves the North West – said it “urgently needed help and support” to stop a ban from coming into force, while a hosepipe ban is into its second week in Northern Ireland.