World Water Day: When The Taps Run Dry, Every Drop Counts

The water has not come on again today in Rampur. As the sun rises in this mountain village, murmurs of “pani chaina” – “no water” – drift across the community. Women prepare empty drinks bottles and tin buckets to bring on their walk for water, accompanied by children carrying small jerry cans on their backs like school bags.

Rampur is a rural community in the Gorkha region of Nepal. At 1400 metres above sea level, water sources are rarely found here and the community have to source water from outside the village boundaries. In the past, water has been piped from a natural water source to tanks which are installed in the community. But since the water source and tanks were damaged in the 2015 earthquake, water access has been much less reliable.

On mornings like this, when the taps run dry, an unspoken plan kicks into action. Women walk to neighbouring communities to collect water and workers leave their daily jobs to travel to the river. As a result, children are late to school (or miss it altogether) and workers miss out on their wages for the day. But people in the community have faced this shortage before and have developed strategies to cope with it. Some households dip into emergency water barrels which they keep in their homes, and the community work together to support each other and ensure everyone has water for the day.

As a volunteer for Raleigh International in Rampur, experiencing this water scarcity first-hand has been a real wake up call. Our team is here to support the community in constructing a new water tank which will improve water access in the community. The timing of the project couldn’t feel more apt, as this morning’s water shortage is down to the failure of an 18,000 litre water tank which serves the 70 households in Rampur. The Water User Committee – a community run group dedicated to managing the water supply – discovered the tank was blocked, a common occurrence since it was damaged in the earthquake three years ago.