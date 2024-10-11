Brits Warned To Stop Feeding 'Toxic' Food To Birds (And It's Not Bread)

via Associated Press

Many of us know not to feed bread to birds. It’s not that it’s deadly to them ― in fact, the RSPB says it’s alright in small amounts ― but it doesn’t give them many much-needed nutrients, and fills them up on empty calories.

That’s especially important as we head into cold, barren winter, Andrew Ward, an ecologist from Arbtech, told HuffPost UK.

“Supporting wildlife in your garden has a positive impact on biodiversity and offers a great opportunity for families to connect with nature, but it’s important that you’re leaving out foods which suit the animal’s dietary and nutritional needs,” he said.

“By providing high-energy, nutrient-rich foods while avoiding harmful or low-nutrient options, you can ensure the health and well-being of the wildlife visiting your garden – especially during the colder months.”

So what should, and shouldn’t, bird feeders reach for?

Birds need to build up fat reserves in order to survive the winter.

So, higher-calorie and higher-protein foods are a good option: “you can leave out a variety of seeds, nuts and fruits like apples, pears and berries for them,” ecologists from Arbtech say.

But “you should refrain from leaving out bread, salted foods, raw or dried beans, and processed or sugary foods like biscuits, cake, and chocolate,” they add.

That includes salty or sweet peanuts and any food that has had a lot of sugar or salt added to it.

“Chocolate in particular contains theobromine, which is toxic to birds,” the experts continue.

So placing something like a chocolate cookie on your feeding table is an absolute no-go if you want to keep your backyard buddies healthy.

Any other advice?

Yes! Birds are only part of the hungry wildlife in your garden. As the colder weather creeps in, you might want to start feeding their neighbours too.

Hedgehogs and badgers both benefit from wet cat food, and you can get specially designed hedgehog feed as well.

Bread, milk, raw meat and eggs, as well as whole nuts and seeds can harm hedgehogs, while sugary and salty food, bread, and milk are bad for badgers.

Squirrels can eat a lot of foods including unsalted and unsweetened nuts, unseasoned veggies, and whole grains.

But “Raw corn kernels should be avoided at all costs, as large amounts of it can ferment in their stomachs, leading to digestive problems.”