This Is The Worst Thing To Do When That 3pm Work Slump Hits

Anastasiia Krivenok via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about why staying in bed when you can’t get back to sleep at night can be counterproductive.

But what about those of us (myself very much included) who are susceptible to a midday slump?

Dr Hans Von Dongen, the director of the Sleep and Performance Research Center at Washington State University, told SELF that despite common beliefs, the 3pm slump likely doesn’t happen thanks to eating lunch.

Advertisement

“For the longest time, we thought it was food-related,” the doctor said.

But it seems to be down to a gap between two of your body clocks that happens when you don’t get enough sleep.

Ideally, you can combat it by getting enough sleep. But “it’s an illusion that we can really accomplish that in today’s society,” Dr Von Dongen says.

So what can I do instead?

Dr Von Dongen told SELF that staying seated at your desk is a surefire way to lull yourself into a deeper state of sleepiness.

Activating “anti-gravitational” muscles that perk your brain up when engaged to prevent you from falling over, the doctor added: “The moment you stand, you’ll feel that pressure for sleepiness less strongly.”

Advertisement

The University of Rochester Medical Centre agrees, saying: “A good way to fight off tiredness during that midafternoon energy lag is to do some stretches... Or take a quick walk around the block.”

Speaking to Harvard Business Review, Carson Tate, author of Work Simply: Embracing the Power of Your Personal Productivity Style, said: “Do just 10 minutes, and the energy and focus will be much stronger afterwards.”

Any other tips?

Harvard Health says that drinking coffee might perk you up, but adds that consuming it after 2pm might disturb your sleep ― leading to a vicious cycle.

“Don’t make it a habit to go out for coffee at 3 o’clock,” Christopher Barnes, an assistant professor of management at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, told Harvard Business Review.

Booze, high-sugar foods, and dehydration are all bound to intensify your crash in the short or long term, Harvard Health says.

Advertisement