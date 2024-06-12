Holidaymakers Warned Not To Use 1 Common Suitcase Identifier

Kypros via Getty Images

We’ve already shared why flight attendants really greet you onto the flight ― and it’s not just out of manners.

We’ve even written about the most unexpectedly grotty parts of the plane.

But what about the, er, interesting experience of waiting for your suitcase to roll around on the carousel after your flight? Is there anything that might make that easier?

Well, baggage handler “John,” who works at Dublin Airport,

that there’s one common trick that’ll reduce your chances of getting your baggage on the flight in the first place.

Which is?

“Ribbons that people tie onto their suitcases to help identify them can cause issues with the bag being scanned in the baggage hall,”

.

While the trick might make your suitcase easier to spot on the carousel, the way it interacts with the scanners might mean that it has to be handled by staff directly ― delaying its journey onto the plane.

“If the bag can’t be scanned automatically it can end up in manual processing, which could mean your bag doesn’t make it to the flight,” the baggage handler said.

Oops...

Any other tips?

Yep! John also said that you should never travel with marzipan,

“It has the same density as some explosives so your bag will be removed and you’ll be called from the plane for a bag search.”

The best way to place your suitcase before inspection and check-in is wheels-up, he adds, as this reduces your chances of damage.

Also, you know those ancient, hair-trimmed flight labels you’ve kept from your holiday to Malaga? Yeah, you might want to peel those off before embarking on a new flight, John shared.

“Take old stickers off the bag, it can cause confusion with the scanning process,” he told RSPVLive.