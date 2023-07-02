This Is The Worst Time Of Day To Snack, According To Nutritionists

Jovana Stojanovic via Getty Images Woman preparing healthy fruit salad

According to health experts, 75% of the snacks we’re eating in the UK are heavily processed, which we know can be disastrous for health.

But not only that; apparently when we eat our snacks is just as important as what we’re eating.

Speaking on an episode of the nutrition science podcast ZOE, Dr Sarah Berry discusses with ZOE co-founders Tim Spector and Jonathan Wolf the importance of choosing the right time to snack, and when to snack.

“Research really clearly shows that if you are snacking late, so after six or very late after 9pm, it has really unfavourable impacts on your health and there are lots of other randomised control trials to support that,” she says.

According to Dr Berry, 35% of us eat our snacks late in the evening. Eek!

It’s just that snacking has become part of the culture. We get home from work, turn on Netflix and the next thing you know, you’ve downed half a packet of Hob Nobs with your post-work cup of tea.

Tim Spector agrees: “If you watch Gogglebox, everyone’s watching TV. And on their sofa, they’ve got plates of sandwiches and cakes, with their mugs of tea and coffee. And in many parts of the UK, this is the tradition. You can’t really sort of watch TV unless you’ve got some snacks there.” Never a truer word said, Tim.

What’s important for your blood glucose and energy levels if you’re going to snack, they say, is the quality of your snacks.

Dr Berry says she swears by dark chocolate when peckish. “I’m still gonna have that dark chocolate. And I try and make myself feel better by thinking that in Spain, they haven’t even had dinner yet!”

Other healthy snacks you could have if you’re hungry in the evening are: