The 1 Common Exercise Mistake People With Lower Back Pain Make

I’ve recently learned that what I thought were “tight” hips were actually weak flexors ― and the advice I took on it transformed my running recovery.

But what if your issue is in your back, rather than your hips? More specifically, what if you’re one of the 60% of adults who get lower back pain at one point or another?

The NHS says that working out after a back injury “supports tissue healing and will help you get moving again” (though if you have active or intense pain, speak to a doctor before deciding if the gym is the place for you right now).

But according to Medical News Today, one common mistake can actually worsen your lumbar woes.

Core engagement is key

“The best exercises for reducing back pain help build core strength and promote lumbar spine stability,”

But failing to engage your core, especially when doing exercises like squats that involve the back, “will lead to more back pain.”

Men’s Health seems to agree.

“Many people are locked up in their mid-back and hips, so they end up compensating during exercises with excessive lumbar flexion,” Tony Gentilcore, a strength coach and the owner of CORE training studio, told the publication.

“But the lower back isn’t designed for a ton of range of motion.”

Many of us have a tendency to arch our backs and stick our butts out when doing an exercise, particularly one designed to target the core or glutes (I still have to say “lower back on floor” out loud to myself when I do sit-ups).

That’s why you have to be extra careful to keep your form perfect when doing exercises like planks, which are only beneficial to your back if you can truly keep your tailbone “tucked.”

If you can’t, you risk damaging your lower back further.

What if I struggle to engage my core?

There are two approaches, which aren’t mutually exclusive by any means; you can avoid exercises which risk compressing your back at all for now, and/or learn how to truly engage your core.

For the first option, Medical News Today explicitly advises against seated leg presses and Romanian chair back extensions.

Men’s Health, meanwhile, warns against planks, shoulder presses, and back squats ― instead, they suggest trying exercises where your back is supported (like dead bugs) or otherwise forced into a limited range of motion (like Zercher squats).

Over the long term, however, Healthline writes that “it’s important to be able to engage your core in any situation and in every way, providing dynamic stability and spinal support for your moving body.”

Learning more about the different abdominal muscles, watching your form in a mirror, and even consulting a PT can all help you beat the final fitness boss of poor core engagement.

