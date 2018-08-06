Jago and Roxanne might not be on the most popular list of British baby names, but the parenting website Bounty thinks they might be worth reviving.

It has released a list of names that it says are at risk of extinction. According to its database of 300,000 parents, none of the names have been chosen for newborns this year.

“Classically traditional ‘old lady’ names Cecelia and Cecily are on their way to becoming extinct this year if not revived,” it said.

“Once considered unusual, even trendy ‘o’ sounding names are set for extinction this year. So how about standing out from the crowd by saving Soren or Jago from fading away?”