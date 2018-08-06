Jago and Roxanne might not be on the most popular list of British baby names, but the parenting website Bounty thinks they might be worth reviving.
It has released a list of names that it says are at risk of extinction. According to its database of 300,000 parents, none of the names have been chosen for newborns this year.
“Classically traditional ‘old lady’ names Cecelia and Cecily are on their way to becoming extinct this year if not revived,” it said.
“Once considered unusual, even trendy ‘o’ sounding names are set for extinction this year. So how about standing out from the crowd by saving Soren or Jago from fading away?”
Here are the lists of girls and boys name the website thinks are worth new parents considering. A spokesperson told HuffPost UK no parents on its site had listed these as names for their newborns this year.
Girls names
- Cecelia
- Bridie
- Bonny
- Cecily
- Mimi
- Aubrie
- Mika
- Roxanne
- Alora
- Kourtney
Boys names
- Jago
- Macauley
- Leroy
- Guy
- Fabio
- Soren
- Arnold
- Carl
- Ivor
- Marcos
Earlier this year separate research unveiled the most popular geographical based names in the UK - from Austin and Vienna to Dakota and Preston.
And research from BabyCentre UK revealed the most popular names in the UK.
Sophia and Amelia are the second and third most popular choices for girls, with Oliver and Noah runners up for boys. But Olivia and Muhammad have taken the top spots as the most popular names so far.