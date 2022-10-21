Not Feline Your Period Pants? Try Wuka's Leopard Print Undies Instead

WUKA Wuka's new Leopard Print period pants are the right kind of spotty.

It can be hard to feel good, let alone glam, when your period comes to town. But one of our fave period underwear brands has heard our cries for comfortable yet stylish undies – and the fact we all love an animal print!

In 2017, Wuka launched the UK’s first ever reusable and leak-proof period underwear in a bid to end period taboos, and empower the 500 million people on their period every month.

Since then, this female-led business has expanded its period products across underwear, loungewear and swimwear, to cater to those with light to super heavy flows, and ensure everyone who has a monthly period, or suffers incontinence, has the necessary protection.

Now, the brand has gone one step further, with its first ever patterned range, the Leopard Print Collection, and even better, it’s currently on sale!

The new Leopard Print collection features two of Wuka most popular styles, the Bikini and High Waisted knickers, both available in the heavy heavy, as well as heavy overnight flows, and in XXS to XXXL sizes.

The Bikini style fits like traditional pants, reaching your hip bone, while the High Waisted variation is a hybrid between a boxer and brief, sitting higher up the stomach, and wider across the hips.

All designs in the range feature the same on-trend animal print, but we’re also here for the thick waistband that keeps your undies in place, the soft hem to avoid any further discomfort around your bits. and the positive affirmations inside, in the spirit of the brand’s “Wake Up Kick Ass” motto.

Wuka pants are made from sustainably sourced Tencel and breathable BCI cotton, which are free from any harmful toxins, and have antibacterial properties, to reduce the chance of infection, smells or irritation, while moisture-wicking technology draws sweat away without feeling bulky down below.

This drop features a super absorbent gusset that absorbs five tampons’ worth of fluid, and offer full coverage throughout the day or night – the only difference between the Overnight pants and the other designs is the length of the gusset, which stretches all the way to the back of the knicker to avoid any leaks.

And the best part? The whole collection is now on sale, with up to 20% off, for a limited time only. The range varies in price from £19.99 for the Bikini brief up to £23.99 for the High Waisted Overnight option, but a special code reduces prices to as low as £15.99, with no single item over £20.

To claim your discount, enter the promo code “WUKAPRINT20” at checkout. There’s no minimum spend required, so you can stock up on as many pants as your underwear drawer can hold, before the deal ends on November 7, 2022.

And as part of the launch, Wuka has also partnered with the Kujuwa Initiative in Kenya, which a social enterprise that trains and supports people on sexual reproductive health and rights, and will donate one pair of period underwear from every sale of the Leopard Print collection to those in need.