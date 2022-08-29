Everything To Buy For Your Child's First Period That We Wish We'd Had

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Starting your period is a right of passage. It’s something that half the population go through, but just because it’s a normal part of puberty, that doesn’t mean it’s all that easy to adjust to. The truth is, periods can be a total pain.
There’s the whole pads vs tampons debate to figure out. There’s the choice of reusable period wear – from cups to pants – to contend with. Then there’s learning how to cope with period pain. The reality is that starting your period can be stressful and confusing at times.
To help, we’ve rounded up all the things that we wished we’d had when we first started our periods – all the things that will help to make that time of the month a little easier to manage.