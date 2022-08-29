Life

Everything To Buy For Your Child's First Period That We Wish We'd Had

Help to take away the worry with these perfect products.

Shopping Writer

Wuka/Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Starting your period is a right of passage. It’s something that half the population go through, but just because it’s a normal part of puberty, that doesn’t mean it’s all that easy to adjust to. The truth is, periods can be a total pain.

There’s the whole pads vs tampons debate to figure out. There’s the choice of reusable period wear – from cups to pants – to contend with. Then there’s learning how to cope with period pain. The reality is that starting your period can be stressful and confusing at times.

To help, we’ve rounded up all the things that we wished we’d had when we first started our periods – all the things that will help to make that time of the month a little easier to manage.

1
Amazon
Celebrate Your Period: The Ultimate Puberty Book for Preteen and Teen Girls
Puberty can be confusing, which is where this handy book comes in, explaining everything there is to know about periods and puberty in a body-positive way that tweens and teens will understand.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99.
2
Amazon
These teen pads
These petite pads are ideal for teens as they’re shorter sized, making them a better fit. Designed with comfort and breathability in mind, these fragrance-free pads are comfortable and convenient.
Get them from Amazon for £1.15 (was £1.75)
3
Wuka
This period swimwear
For swimming while on your period, this period-proof swimsuit is a great buy and can be worn without pads or tampons. It looks and feels just like regular swimwear and features an ultra absorbent liner.
Get it from Wuka for £49.99
4
Amazon
These teen tampons
Designed to fit teen bodies, these smaller sized tampons are shorter and narrower for a perfect fit.
Get them for £10.45
5
Amazon
This period face mask
If hormonal acne is causing trouble, this period face mask is a great buy. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and green tea, this vegan and cruelty-free mask is suitable for daily use.
Get it from Amazon for £10
6
Amazon
This reusable applicator
This reusable tampon applicator is super easy to use and is designed to offer a slimline alternative to regular applicators. It comes with a selection of tampon sizes for different flows.
Get them from Amazon for £17.99
7
Amazon
This period pain relief
Period pain can be debilitating, so making sure you're stocked up on pain relievers is a must. Just remember to check the dosage for your child's age.
Get it from Amazon for £4
8
Amazon
This extra long hot water bottle
This extra long hot water bottle is ideal for soothing cramps. Its long length means it can be rested across the entire stomach, helping to ease pain.
Get it from Amazon for £16.40
9
Amazon
This period tracker
For keeping track of your menstrual cycle and when your period is due, this monthly diary is a great buy. We love it for teens and pre-teens without phones or those who'd rather keep their period notes at home, rather than on their devices.
Get it from Amazon for £4.63
10
Amazon
This handy storage bag for pads or tampons
For storing pads and tampons while out and about, this zipped storage bag is ideal. It's small, discreet and ideal for popping in any bag.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
11
Wuka
This period pack
This first period pack contains lots of handy essentials to ensure a stress-free start to periods. It includes a useful guide to periods, period pants and lots of other handy essentials.
Get it from Wuka for £25 (was £36.98)
12
Amazon
These period cramp patches
For keeping period cramps at bay, these natural cooling period cramp patches are a godsend. Formulated with calming eucalyptus oil and menthol, these stick-on pads put a stop to painful cramps.
Get them from Amazon for £6.98 (was £7.99)
13
Amazon
This teen menstrual cup
This teen sized period cup is designed to be comfortable and safe, and can be worn for up to 12 hours.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
14
Flux
These teen period briefs
These period pants are designed with teens in mind. They look and feel like regular underwear but can effectively absorb period blood and prevent leaks – holding up to 3.5 tampons’ worth.
Get them from Flux for £14.95
15
Amazon
These handy period pain patches
For beating painful period cramps, these heat pads are a godsend. They're easy to use, stick onto clothes and last for up to 12 hours.
Get them from Amazon for £4.19
16
Amazon
This first period kit
This first period kit contains all the essentials for surviving a first period – and beyond. It includes a selection of pads and tampons to try out, because it can take time to find the right option.
Get it from Amazon for £20
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
HealthshoppingWomen's Healthteenagersperiods