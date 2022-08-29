Everything To Buy For Your Child's First Period That We Wish We'd Had

Wuka/Amazon

Starting your period is a right of passage. It’s something that half the population go through, but just because it’s a normal part of puberty, that doesn’t mean it’s all that easy to adjust to. The truth is, periods can be a total pain.

There’s the whole pads vs tampons debate to figure out. There’s the choice of reusable period wear – from cups to pants – to contend with. Then there’s learning how to cope with period pain. The reality is that starting your period can be stressful and confusing at times.