I've Tried Loads Of Natural Deodorants. These Ones Actually Work

All the best natural deodorants that actually work

Natural deodorants tend to get a bad rap. It’s easy to assume that unless you’re using a powerful antiperspirant, you’re going to end up smelly, sweaty and sticky by the end of your day.

Speaking from experience, I know it can play out that way. But find a powerful natural deodorant that actually works and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

The first time I tried ‘natural’ I was far from impressed. It was the noughties and crystal deodorant bars were all the rage. Let’s just say, it wasn’t a positive experience. Thankfully, natural deodorants have come a long way since then.

In a bid to find the best one, I’ve spent the past few years trying a whole lot of them out. While few will ever work as efficiently as your regular antiperspirant laced with aluminium-chloride, which blocks pores and prevents sweat from escaping, I’ve found some great natural deodorants that do what they promise: keeping bad odours and excess wetness at bay.

Not quite sure where to start? Here are some of the ones I’ve tried and loved.