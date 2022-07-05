I've Tried Loads Of Natural Deodorants. These Ones Actually Work

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Natural deodorants tend to get a bad rap. It’s easy to assume that unless you’re using a powerful antiperspirant, you’re going to end up smelly, sweaty and sticky by the end of your day.
Speaking from experience, I know it can play out that way. But find a powerful natural deodorant that actually works and you’ll have nothing to worry about.
The first time I tried ‘natural’ I was far from impressed. It was the noughties and crystal deodorant bars were all the rage. Let’s just say, it wasn’t a positive experience. Thankfully, natural deodorants have come a long way since then.
In a bid to find the best one, I’ve spent the past few years trying a whole lot of them out. While few will ever work as efficiently as your regular antiperspirant laced with aluminium-chloride, which blocks pores and prevents sweat from escaping, I’ve found some great natural deodorants that do what they promise: keeping bad odours and excess wetness at bay.
Not quite sure where to start? Here are some of the ones I’ve tried and loved.