I've Tried Loads Of Natural Deodorants. These Ones Actually Work

Crystals begone. Natural deodorants have come a long way since the noughties.

Natural deodorants tend to get a bad rap. It’s easy to assume that unless you’re using a powerful antiperspirant, you’re going to end up smelly, sweaty and sticky by the end of your day.

Speaking from experience, I know it can play out that way. But find a powerful natural deodorant that actually works and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

The first time I tried ‘natural’ I was far from impressed. It was the noughties and crystal deodorant bars were all the rage. Let’s just say, it wasn’t a positive experience. Thankfully, natural deodorants have come a long way since then.

In a bid to find the best one, I’ve spent the past few years trying a whole lot of them out. While few will ever work as efficiently as your regular antiperspirant laced with aluminium-chloride, which blocks pores and prevents sweat from escaping, I’ve found some great natural deodorants that do what they promise: keeping bad odours and excess wetness at bay.

Not quite sure where to start? Here are some of the ones I’ve tried and loved.

1
Wild
This refillable deodorant case (with incredible refills) kept my underarms dry and fresh
Choose your case, pick a scent and pop the refill in – it’s that easy. This aluminium deodorant case comes in a range of colours and with a selection of refills, from fruity raspberry ripple and zesty orange to cool mint and aloe vera and subtle cotton and sea salt. The formula glides on, preventing odours and absorbing wetness.
Get it from Wild for £10
2
Cult Beauty
This wonderfully gentle and super nourishing balm kept me feeling fresh all day
Formulated with natural enzymes and extracts that target odour and absorb wetness, this aluminium free formula is designed to keep you feeling fresh throughout the day. FYI, it also smells absolutely amazing.
Get it from Cult Beauty for £12
3
Lush
This creamy deodorant bar softened my skin and protected against bad odours
This naked deodorant bar from Lush is formulated with patchouli oil and witch hazel and glides seamlessly on to skin, naturally protecting your underarms from bad odours. It smells wonderfully clean and crisp, and leaves armpits feeling fresh and dry.
Get it from Lush for £7
4
Amazon
This scent-free deodorant kept my underarm irritation at bay
This unperfumed, unisex deodorant is formulated using only organic ingredients and is free from parabens and ethanol, as well as being cruelty-free and vegan. For anyone with sensitive skin, it's a great buy. It works well and won't cause redness or irritation.
Get it from Amazon for £8.41 (was £10.50)
5
Amazon
This fruity natural deodorant smelt incredible and worked well to prevent wetness
This aluminium-free, odour-protecting deodorant is formulated with sensitive skin in mind. Offering long-lasting odour protection and wetness relief, this coconut and pineapple scented stick works like a dream and smells absolutely amazing (think: pina colada vibes).
Get it from Amazon for £13.78
6
Amazon
This unisex deodorant kept me dry and odour-free throughout the day
This natural deodorant works to beat sweaty odours by neutralising bacteria with micro silver, with one application working for up to seven days. The formula is free from aluminium, fragrances, chemicals, and alcohol, and won’t clog skin or stain clothes. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and comes in a bioplastic sugarcane tube.
Get it from Amazon for £22.95
7
Amazon
This deo was super gentle on my skin and smelt wonderfully fresh
This unisex, peppermint and spearmint scented deodorant is free from aluminium and comes in plastic-free packaging. The formula is also paraben and palm oil free and vegan, offering long-lasting protection, despite being completely natural. It's quick and easy to apply and leaves underarms feeling soft and smelling fresh.
Get it from Amazon for £8.97
8
Amazon
This formula keeps wetness at bay (and kept me smelling fresh all day long)
Also aluminium-free, this vegan deodorant from Mitchum comes in two scents (one designed for men and one for women) and is super budget-friendly. Dermatologist-approved, the non-irritating formula neutralises odour and absorbs wetness, and features a subtle eucalyptus scent.
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
