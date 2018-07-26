PA Archive/PA Images World War II Air Transport Auxiliary pilot Mary Ellis has died at the age of 101

The last surviving female Spitfire pilot who flew 400 of the iconic planes during World War Two has died aged 101.

Mary Ellis was the last known living pilot of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), which delivered Spitfires and bombers to RAF airfields during the war.

At the start of the war women were not allowed to fly military aircraft but this changed in 1940.

Ellis joined the ATA in 1941 after hearing an advert for women pilots on the radio.

She was born into a farming family in Brize Norton, Oxon, in 1919 and learnt to fly at a nearby aero club.

After joining the ATA, she started at Central Flying School, training on Tiger Moths, Harts, and Hinds.