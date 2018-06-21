A suspect has been arrested following the death of rapper XXXTentacion. Earlier this week, XXXTentacion - real name Jahseh Onfroy - died in Florida, at the age of 20, after being shot. Multiple US outlets have now reported that suspect Dedrick D Williams has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/p9tIE2tVzW — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 21, 2018

Williams has also been charged with a probation violation, for theft of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid licence, reports TMZ. XXXTentacion had been leaving a motorcycle dealership on Monday afternoon when he was reportedly approached by two men and shot by at least one of them. Police made the arrest on Wednesday, two days after the shooting. This was first revealed at a vigil led by the rapper’s mother, with details of the arrest being confirmed by law enforcement shortly afterwards.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion had made a name for himself as one of the most divisive figures in the emerging rap scene, largely due to his personal life. At the time of his death, he was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges, having been accused of attacking his then-girlfriend Geneva Ayala, who was pregnant at the time. He posted bail following his initial arrest, but was later sent back to custody for breaking the terms of his release. He always denied the charges against him. Following the news of his death, a number of key figures from the rap community, including Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, posted tributes on social media, paying their respects to the late rapper.