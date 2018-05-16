Yanny Or Laurel? This Is Why You Can Only Hear One, Or Maybe Even Both

Yanny or laurel? It’s a question that has divided the internet in a way not seen since the dress made us all question our own concept of reality. Why is it that some of us are certain that it’s yanny that’s being uttered in that mechanically dead voice, and yet others are ready to put their reputations on the line for laurel?

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

To try and understand what was going on we spoke to Professor Valerie Hazan a speech, hearing and phonetic sciences expert from University College London. The first thing you’ll be pleased to know is that she was initially as baffled as the rest of us. “My own experience is that this morning I could hear 110% Yanny and now, on the same iPad and also via Twitter, I am hearing 110% Laurel so the explanation is not as simple as a change in loudspeaker/headphone.” she writes. Instead Professor Hazan believes it could be down to the frequencies at which the clip is being played. “My current take is this...speech is decoded by the ear as a set of patterns (acoustic patterns which become patterns of neural excitation in the cochlea).” She explains. “Particular patterns at particular frequencies would tell us what vowel we are hearing or what consonant (i.e. whether a ‘r’ or a ‘n’) and the way these patterns change in time also give us information about the sounds we are hearing.”

