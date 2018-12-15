Yellow Vest Protests: Thousands Hit Paris Streets In Fifth Weekend Of Demonstrations

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of French cities on Saturday in the fifth weekend of nationwide demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Around 69,000 police have been mobilised across France to prevent a repeat of the violence of previous weeks, the Interior Minister confirmed.

The movement, initially against a rise in fuel taxes, now addresses other issues, including education reforms, resulting in the worst unrest that the country has seen since the 1968 student riots.

Protestors defied government pleas to hold off after a gun attack at a Christmas market in Strasbourg earlier this week which resulted in the deaths of four people.

Numbers were down compared to Saturday last week, a police source said. Some 16,000 protesters had been counted in France, excluding Paris, compared to 22,000 at the same time on 8 December.

Seven people have died in the “gilets jaunes” or yellow vest protests so far, the latest in an accident resulting from a blockade by protesters on Friday.

Nearby, a group of topless activists from the feminist protest group Femen faced security forces a few meters away from the Elysee Palace, the president’s residence.