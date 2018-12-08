French police and yellow-vested protesters are once again clashing in Paris as authorities prepare for the continuation of the worst rioting in the capital in decades.

Crowds have tried to march on the city’s presidential palace, surrounded by huge numbers of police firing tear-gas and pushing them back with shields.

A ring of steel surrounded the Elysee Palace itself as police stationed trucks and reinforced steel barriers in streets throughout the neighbourhood.

A police spokeswoman told reporters there were about 1,500 protesters on the Champs Elysees boulevard and authorities said 211 people had been arrested after police found weapons such as hammers, baseball bats and metal petanque balls on them.

So far the protests are not as violent as those seen last weekend but are likely to escalate as the day goes on.

Prized Paris monuments and normally bustling shopping meccas locked down and tens of thousands of police took position around France to face protesters angry at President Emmanuel Macron and France’s high taxes.