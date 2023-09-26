Yes Really – Drinking Water Can Make You Cum More, According To This Doctor

FreshSplash via Getty Images

So, you’ve probably clicked on this article thinking for a plethora of reasons.

Maybe your cum is a little too thick, or maybe you’re not ejaculating the usual amount you normally do (we’ll get into those health issues later). Whatever the reason may be, I’m here to tell you there’s a solution for that, and it’s probably water.

Yoxly Health on TikTok explains if you want a bigger load, you should drink more water.

“Generally, staying well hydrated and drinking plenty of water can help increase the volume of ejaculate fluid,” they mention. “Otherwise known as a ‘load’”.

“Ejaculate fluid is primarily made of water and a few other fluids made by the male reproductive system.”

WEBMD explains semen fluid is made mostly of water, plasma, and mucus (a lubricating substance) and contains only 5 to 25 calories.

So… how much water should I be drinking?

While it’s great to know you’d like to increase your water intake, it’s best to know that overdoing it will most likely have negative effects.

Allo Health says: “The general recommendation to drink (water per day) is roughly two litres in total. This recommendation applies to all men, regardless of their current sperm count or infertility status.”

However, they also mention drinking excessive amounts of water can have negative side effects on your sperm count.

Overhydration can lead to a decrease in sodium levels and therefore affect the production of hormones necessary for sperm production.

Why am I not cumming the usual amount?

There are a number of reasons you might not be ejaculating enough.

Many people have naturally thick semen, and you should only keep an eye on your cum if it looks anything out of the ordinary.

However, according to Healthline, your semen may be “thick or clumpy due to certain health conditions, including infections and hormone imbalances.”