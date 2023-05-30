Yes, Really – This Is How Many Brits Think About Someone Else When Having Sex

Drazen_ via Getty Images More than a third of Brits think about other people when having sex with their partner

More than two-thirds of Brits think about someone other than their partner during sex, according to new (uncomfortable) findings.

Yes, that’s right, sexual wellness brand LoveHoney has just ask 2,000 people about all of their thinking habits around sex – and it’s not flattering.

It found that 38% of us are fantasising about another while their other half is laying all their best moves on them.

So if that’s you, cast that guilt aside – you’re far from alone in this naughty secret.

And we’re not just doing it when we’re between the sheets, either.

Even when we’re away from the bedroom, 36% of men and 27% of women admitted to actually spending time daydreaming about sexing up someone else.

But, who is actually surprised? Apparently 26% of Brits are unsatisfied in their sex lives altogether (spoiler: the rate of dissatisfaction gets higher as you get older, according to LoveHoney).

The survey also found that 80% of Brits are worrying about how good sex is while they’re actually having sex, and 51% are wondering about whether the sex is better or worse than usual.

Yep, your performance is getting ranked, so don’t start slacking off just because you’re in a comfortable relationship.

Although, would you prefer if your partner was thinking about other people – or thinking about their domestic tasks?

The platform found plenty of Brits are distracted thinking about what household chores need doing (29%), planning their next meal (27%), or thinking about work (24%) when they’re supposed to be getting down in the sheets.

No wonder the sex can be a bit lacklustre sometimes...

More than half of those in the UK also find themselves wondering how long the sex sesh is going to last, too.

Around 53% also think about how to not finish too quickly, although 52% are just thinking about when they’ll get to finish (no comment).

In less validating findings, 61% think about what they want their partner to do that they’re not already doing.

Clinical sexologist, Ness Cooper, also told LoveHoney that people can improve satisfaction around their sex lives by “exploring news things sexually”.

Oh yes, that means getting to “enjoy things we didn’t before at any point in our lives”. That could mean anything from sex toys to certain forms of sexual play, like trying to find the G-spot.

Cooper said: “Newness during sex can also help some individuals gain autonomy during sex too as well as authenticity.

“In the early stages of a relationship, sexual likes and dislikes can feel similar to your partner, but as you develop your relationship further you are able to express more about your individual differences.”

