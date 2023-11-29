Yes Really – You Should Be Wearing Sunscreen Indoors

If the plummeting temperatures and chance of snow increasing, it’s fair to say we’re heading into the depths of winter. That means changing to your winter duvet, putting the summer wardrobe into storage for next year and putting the sunscreen away, right?

Well, not so fast. It might not be warm but the sun’s rays are still harmful even in colder temperatures and that is true even if you’re indoors, especially if you work in front of a window all day.

Additionally, if you spend a lot of time in front of screens, you should be protecting your skin against the blue light emitted from them.

Why you should wear sunscreen indoors

According to the experts at Health, the two main types of UV rays that can cause skin damage are UVA and UVB. Windows protect you from most UVB rays which are the primary causes of sunburn but of course, sunburn isn’t the only damage your skin can experience.

UVA rays can go through household window panes as well as car windows. UVA rays can contribute to premature ageing and also contribute to the development of skin cancers.

The risk isn’t quite as high as while you’re outdoors but it’s still there and if you do spend a lot of time near windows that receive direct sunlight, it may be time to add sunscreen to your daily skin routine, year round.

How to use sunscreen indoors

In order to get the best protection possible, ensure that you use at least SPF 30 and that the brand that you opt for offers “broad spectrum” protection. This ensures that you’re protected from UVA rays.

If you have problematic skin that is, for example, oily, it may be worth researching a sunscreen that works best for your skin so that you feel comfortable using it on a daily basis. Just like a moisturiser, it needs to feel good as well as being effective!

Cover all exposed areas with sunscreen including face, ears, the backs of your hands. Use around two tablespoons total with an extra dollop for the face. This should be reapplied every couple of hours while the sun is out.

If you’re not comfortable wearing sunscreen on your body all day, opt for long-sleeved tops and long skirts or trousers to keep your skin protected without the sensation of sunscreen bothering you.