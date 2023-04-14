Oh Good – Apparently Your Shoes Need Washing Before Wearing

Nazar Rybak via Getty Images Man cleans boots with a brush and cleaning products

Don’t you love the smell of brand-new things? Gone are the days when we were excited about new toys, now we get trigger-happy after buying new bedsheets. They smell so fresh and clean – but we should't forget to give them a quick wash before putting them on our beds.

Think about it, items such as pillowcases and towels can be tested and felt by hundreds of shoppers each day before they get scanned at the checkout. The constant touching can lead to germs sitting on the material which can then spread around the home if they’re not washed before the first use.

“We don’t realise how many people could’ve touched the items that we buy at the checkout, especially products like towels, pillowcases, and even books,”

Nic Shacklock from Online Bedrooms.co.uk said.

This is why it’s essential to clean some of these freshly bought products with some hot soapy water or antiseptic wipes to banish the nasty germs. For extra cleanliness, white vinegar may also be needed to remove deeper bacteria.

The team at Online Bedrooms has put together nine items that must be cleaned before using them for the first time to prevent people from picking up these germs and getting ill from them.

Bedding

There’s nothing like sleeping on fresh bedsheets. However, if the bedding is put on straight from the shop, it can cause germs to spread through to the mattress and create an environment that welcomes critters like dust mites.

Towels

People want to know if their towels feel right against their skin, but the constant rubbing of dirty hands on towels can cause bacteria to rest on the material. Be sure to put any towels straight into a hot wash especially when buying face towels.

Mugs and glasses

We all love drinking a cuppa from a mug but they can pick up dirt and particles even without being touched. Scrub the mugs with hot soapy water before using them and don’t forget to thoroughly clean the lip of the mug before taking a sip out of it.

Blankets

Blankets on beds add an extra layer of warmth but be sure to wash them before putting them on your bed. Many like to feel faux fur and teddy fleece blankets for their soft feel, which can then lead to putting hundreds of different people’s germs onto your face if they aren’t washed.

Books

We all love that new book smell which is the problem. Books are picked up frequently so people can take a closer look at the front cover and find out more by reading the back cover blurb. Wipe them down with an antiseptic wipe before using them to avoid catching germs.

Clothing

The last thing you want is to put on a top that someone else has sweated into from trying them out in the dressing room. Stick all new clothes on a 30ºC wash before wearing them on your next outing.

Rugs

Darker coloured rugs could be hiding a layer of dirt and bacteria from people touching the material to make sure it’s comfortable enough to walk on. Shake off the rug outside before bringing it indoors and give it a good hoover to get rid of the dirt.

Plates

It can be extremely unhygienic to eat food off of a plate that hundreds of shoppers have touched in the store. Give all plates a good scrub before using them in the home to avoid getting ill.

Shoes

Yes, you should be giving your shoes a little clean before you wear them. Studies have found that shoes can contain up to 10 billion bacteria which is no surprise when you consider the amount of people trying them out on the shop floor. Wipe them down before using them and consider spraying some disinfectant inside of the shoe too.