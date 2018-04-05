Yoga Speed Dating Could Be The New Way To Meet Someone - Would You Try It?

If you thought you’d never find romance doing downward dog, think again. Yoga speed dating exists, so you can ‘be at one’ with yourself - and the person in lycra opposite.

Just like traditional speed dating, where people go around a room switching partners every few minutes, yoga speed dating sees 40 yogis swap partners throughout the evening in a “hot, sweaty and intimate” setting.

You can then practise paired yoga moves and either chat away, focus on the moment or silently sob.