Yorkshire Tea's Biodegradable Teabags Are Falling Apart (And So Are We)

Picture the scene: it’s early in the morning, your body is crying out for caffeine and you’ve patiently waited for the kettle to boil. You sleepily make tea and start stirring when tragedy strikes – the teabag splits.

Tea lovers across the UK have been left steaming after reportedly experiencing the disaster when using Yorkshire Tea’s new biodegradable teabags.

[Read More: Why is there plastic in my teabag?]