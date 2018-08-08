HIV Self-Testing Kits Available To Buy On High Street In UK-First

The company hopes making it more widely available will help reduce a person’s waiting time between taking the test and their result. It could also help increase early diagnosis rates, it added.

It was previously only available to buy online, but is now being sold in Superdrug stores for £33.99.

The BioSURE HIV Self Test uses a small amount of blood from a finger prick sample to detect the presence of HIV antibodies and offers a result in just 15 minutes.

Superdrug is now selling HIV self-testing kits in 200 stores across the UK.

The kit became the first legally approved self testing kit in 2015, with a 99.7% accuracy rate.

Due to developments in treatments available, HIV can now be a manageable disease but late diagnosis can have a devastating impact on health and life expectancy.

Dr Pixie McKenna, a GP and Superdrug’s health expert, said: “Superdrug’s move to encourage and empower patients to self-test for HIV is one further step forward in our fight against this disease.

“While there is no cure, early diagnosis is key in terms of management.

“Patients successfully managed on HIV treatments have normal life expectancy, but to know you need treatment you need to know your diagnosis.”

Michael Henry, healthcare director at Superdrug, added: “We are delighted to be the first high street retailer to add BioSURE HIV Self Test to our in-store portfolio and to give our customers more accessibility when it comes to self-testing – it’s absolutely crucial that people know their status.

“We do understand this can be a difficult time, our nursing and pharmacist staff are always on hand to discuss any questions or concerns consumers may have around HIV.”