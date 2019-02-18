We could soon be paid in cash or vouchers to recycle our used bottles and cans, as the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has announced it’s considering introducing a bottle deposit scheme in the UK.

Consumers get through an estimated 14 billion plastic drinks bottles, nine billion drinks cans and five billion glass bottles a year in the UK, according to the government department.

During a 12-week consultation, Defra will consider whether to include all bottles on the scheme, or to restrict it to smaller drinks bottles (less than 750ml) and cans usually drank “on-the-go”.

Greenpeace has advocated for drinks of all sizes to be included, expressing concern that limiting the scheme to smaller bottles would be a “half-baked” idea that would confuse customers.

[Read More: How many times can one plastic bottle be recycled?]