'You'd Be Toast': Jonathan Gullis Mocked By Labour Frontbencher As Tory Losses Mount

Jonathan Gullis and Jon Ashworth clashed on the BBC.

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis was told by a Labour rival that he will be “toast” at the general election as Conservative councillors lost their seats across the country.

Shadow postmaster general Jonathan Ashworth goaded the Tory deputy chairman during the BBC’s local election results programme.

Gullis was elected MP for Stoke-on-Trent North in 2019 and has a majority of 6,286.

After seeing that the Tory police and crime commissioner in Lincolnshire had managed to hang on, despite a 16% swing to Labour, Ashworth said: “That’s quite a swing, isn’t it?”

Turning to Gullis, he said: “You’d be toast, if there was a 16% swing to Labour, wouldn’t you?”

Follow for the very latest political news! pic.twitter.com/GPfkAbtXJs — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 3, 2024

Gullis replied: “I’m laughing because Jonathan wants me to go. I don’t fear anything in Stoke-on-Trent North.”

The pair clashed as Tory losses continued to mount across the country.

Labour regained the Blackpool South parliamentary seat on a massive 26% swing away from the Tories.

Meanwhile, Labour also seized control of Tory-held councils as voters delivered a damning verdict on Rishi Sunak.