This Young England Fan Celebrating The Lionesses' Win Over Sweden Says It All

A video clip of a young girl dancing to English football’s adopted anthem has summed up the euphoria as the women’s national team waltzed past Sweden into the Euro 2022 final.

In a sensational win in front of a frenzied sell-out crowd, the host nation hammered the much-fancied Swedes 4-0 in the semis.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby means the Lionesses will face France or Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Just a little girl in full England kit dancing along to Sweet Caroline...



This is what it's all about ❤️#WEURO2022 #BBCEuros #BBCFootball #Lionesses

England’s victory at Bramall Lane was greeted with choruses of “football’s coming home” in Sheffield city centre.

Back in the stadium, the adopted English sporting anthem – Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline – echoed around the Yorkshire arena.

The BBC’s coverage briefly caught a young girl dancing along and punching the air.

Many on social media thought it captured a moment, reflecting the women’s game’s growing popularity after decades in the shadow of men’s teams.

Broadcaster Jane Garvey wrote: “That little girl dancing in her England strip doesn’t know there was a time when girls didn’t play football. Great night and well done Lionessess.”

That little girl dancing in her #England strip doesn't know there was a time when girls didn't play football. Great night and well done #Lionessess

I'm getting a load of messages from friends who usually have no interest in football. They've been totally gripped by these @Lionesses lasses. Attracting new fans and new sponsors. #doublewhammy #eng #swe #WEURO2022

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 As a dad of two young girls, I'm loving the way the Lionesses have dominated the sporting summer. Forget your vacuous Instagrammers and Love Islanders, I want them going to school in September wanting to be Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze. Can't wait to watch the final with them...

Among the Lionesses’ loudest advocates has been former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

Now a broadcaster for the BBC, Wright said he was left feeling “as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side” – but had a warning for those who run the game

He said on the BBC: “Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football in their PE, just like the boys can, what are we doing?

“We have got to make sure they are able to play and get the opportunity to do so.”

Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott believes the team’s success is a result of years of hard work to grow the women’s game.

“It is hard for me not to get emotional right now because the amount of investment which has gone into the women’s game is for a moment like this,” she said on the BBC.

“For this team to get to Wembley, they are creating something special and deserve every accolade which is coming their way.