Could Your Menopause Symptoms Actually Be A Sign Of Dementia?

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Fiona Phillips.

Fiona Phillips is raising awareness of how Alzheimer’s disease and the menopause share specific symptoms, following her diagnosis with the illness.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, the 62-year-old shared that she first sensed something was wrong in late 2021 when she began experiencing debilitating anxiety.

The former GMTV host and her husband, This Morning boss Martin Frizell, initially suspected it could be a symptom of menopause, and when she began HRT treatment, the medication relieved some of her symptoms. But her brain fog remained.

She pursued further tests and, after a series of cognitive tests and a lumbar puncture, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about 18 months ago.

Shared symptoms of menopause and Alzheimer’s

Brain fog – which is caused by hormonal changes – is a very common symptom of menopause, and women often say that their brains feel like ‘cotton wool’.

Many women have difficulties with: concentration, word-finding, memory, multi-tasking, mood and emotions, and overall wellbeing.

But, in some cases, these can also be a warning sign of Alzheimer’s.

According to the NHS, the key early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease are memory lapses (for instance, misplacing items or forgetting recent conversations) and mood changes (such as increasing anxiety, agitation or periods of confusion).

Changes during the menopause can also impact mental health, prompting signs of anxiety, stress, depression, anger and even irritability.

Understandably, some women become concerned that they are showing signs of young onset dementia when they hit menopause – especially if they have a family history of the disease.

But in an information leaflet, Dementia UK and The Menopause Charity explained that while some people with young onset dementia do experience memory problems, this is not usually the first symptom.

There are more likely to be changes in vision and spatial awareness, language problems and changes in behaviour, they said.

That said, if you have any concerns, it’s really important to speak to your GP.

The importance of raising awareness

It’s thought that a lack of oestrogen during and after menopause may increase the risk of developing dementia.

What’s more, Paul Edwards, director of clinical services at Dementia UK, said that “for some women, dementia and Alzheimer’s symptoms may develop at the same time as the perimenopause or menopause which can bring additional challenges when it comes to seeking a diagnosis”.

Discussing how Phillips is helping raise awareness of Alzheimer’s, he added: “She’ll help others in a similar situation receive an accurate diagnosis, enabling them to access the support and medication they need.”

Phillips lost both of her parents to dementia – her mother Amy died of Alzheimer’s disease in May 2006 and her father, Neville, was diagnosed with the disease shortly after and passed away in February 2012. As a result, she has been a long-standing supporter of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“We’re sending our love and support to Fiona and her family following her announcement that she’s living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“It takes such courage to go public with a diagnosis and Fiona knows better than most just how much good that can do.